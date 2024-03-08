Chris Sutton admits Mikel Arteta has been spot-on with his signings

Chris Sutton has acknowledged that Arsenal has exceeded expectations this season, performing better than anticipated at the start of the campaign. The Gunners have displayed superb form, and many of Mikel Arteta’s decisions have proven to be successful.

Arteta faced considerable criticism, particularly for the signing of Kai Havertz. However, despite a slow start, the German player has begun to make significant contributions to Arsenal. As a result, Arteta is now receiving more praise than criticism, with even outspoken critics like Piers Morgan admitting they were wrong about the former Chelsea star.

Sutton is the latest to admit Arteta’s decisions have been spot-on. He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Arteta looks really vindicated in terms of his choice of signing. Everybody talks about Declan Rice and I totally get that but Kai Havertz, under the radar, I think the Arsenal fans appreciate what an important player he has been.

‘He’s one where I’ve really sort of sat up and watched him as of late and thought, blimey, Arsenal can’t do without him.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has proven a lot of us wrong with how his team has performed in recent weeks, and the Gunners’ gaffer is now being respected.

We have to keep backing him even if his team hits a rough patch because that is what fans do.

————————————————————-

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…