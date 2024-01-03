Chris Sutton cannot understand why Arsenal allowed Tierney to leave

Arsenal is facing a left-back crisis this month as Jakub Kiwior struggles in that role, and Takehiro Tomiyasu will leave for a few weeks to play for Japan at the Asian Cup.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is the only natural player Arsenal has for that role after allowing Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares to leave the club on loan in the summer.

Tavares has never been good enough for the Gunners, and we all understand why they sent him to Nottingham Forest for game time.

However, Tierney was one of the best left-backs in the Premier League before Zinchenko moved to the Emirates and still does well when he plays.

But the Gunners agreed to loan him to Real Sociedad in the summer after failing to find a buyer for the Scotsman, a decision that baffles Chris Sutton.

He said on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast:

“One thing I have scratched my head about is why did he let Kieran Tierney go? There’s nothing he could’ve done about Timber, but Kiwior going in at left-back and Tomiyasu coming on. They lack balance on that side and that seems to be a bit of a headscratcher that decision.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is one of the players we all liked so much and enjoyed his dedication on the pitch when he played.

The left-back will do well in Spain if he stays fit, but he does not fit the system of Mikel Arteta, and we must back our gaffer over the ex-Celtic man.

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…