Chris Sutton criticises Mikel Arteta’s use of specific Arsenal player

Chris Sutton reckons that Mikel Arteta is misusing Kai Havertz when deploying the German in the attacking role for Arsenal.

Havertz’s signing by Arsenal in the summer was somewhat surprising, given his less-than-spectacular spell at Chelsea. Despite scoring in the 2021 Champions League final, the German’s overall performance has not lived up to expectations.

Many Arsenal fans did not anticipate much from Havertz, but Arteta insisted there was a specific role for him at the Emirates. However, the German’s performances have not been impressive, which Sutton attributes to Arteta’s utilisation of him in the attacking position.

Sutton said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘But I don’t think that Mikel Arteta picking Kai Havertz as a central striker or a false nine is doing any good for the Arsenal team, and I don’t think he’s doing any good for Kai Havertz.

‘I think psychologically, when he knows he is playing as a central striker, he looks like he is shackled. He looks like the weight of the shirt is too great for him. He looks like he dithers and delays, just as he did on a couple of occasions in the first half. ‘

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has disappointed most of us like we expected him to do but the German still has the backing of his manager, so he can still turn things around for himself.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our latest defeat in the FA Cup against Liverpool

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…