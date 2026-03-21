Chris Sutton does not believe the Carabao Cup will determine the title winner

Some observers have suggested that the winner of the Carabao Cup final this weekend could go on to claim the Premier League crown, but Chris Sutton does not share that view. Both Arsenal and Manchester City have been the standout teams in England this season, having reached the final while also competing for the Premier League trophy.

Arsenal Maintain a Lead

Arsenal currently hold a nine-point advantage over Manchester City in the league, although City have a game in hand. While securing the Premier League title will not be straightforward, the Gunners have already demonstrated their ability to overcome significant challenges. This resilience is one of the key reasons many believe that they are well-positioned to win the league, even with several matches remaining.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in strong form for much of the season, and the manager will be keen to ensure that his team performs at its best, both in the Carabao Cup final and in the league campaign. Success in the cup would be a further testament to their quality, but it is not a guarantee of league triumph.

Sutton Emphasises Separate Competitions

As reported by the BBC, Sutton highlighted the distinction between the two competitions, stating:

“I don’t think this game has any bearing on the Premier League title race.

“The narrative that has been doing the rounds for a long time is that whoever wins this game wins the title, but that is not the case now – City are not catching Arsenal whatever happens at Wembley.”

His remarks underline the importance of recognising that the Carabao Cup and the Premier League are separate challenges. Victory on Sunday will not automatically secure Arsenal the league crown, nor will defeat end their hopes. The Gunners must continue to focus on their performance in each competition individually, ensuring that they maximise their opportunities across all fronts.