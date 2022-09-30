Chris Sutton gives his Arsenal v Tottenham prediction

Chris Sutton has predicted Arsenal’s game against Tottenham, and he believes there will be a lot of goals in the game.

This match presents both clubs a chance to prove their worth, and the Gunners will be determined to remain at the top of the Premier League table.

Only one point separates them from Tottenham, and the Lilywhites want to topple their neighbours.

The last international break afforded everyone time to rest and prepare for this game.

We expect an exciting match, with both teams having a go at each other from the beginning.

However, at the end, Arsenal will win, reckons Sutton. He said on the BBC:

“Arsenal have started the season so well, winning six out of seven league games. Their one defeat came at Manchester United, and they didn’t deserve to lose there.

“Tottenham are only a point behind them, though. Yes, they have been slightly fortunate with some of their results but that just shows they don’t have to play well to win.

“You could make a case for either team here, but my gut feeling is to go with Arsenal – and for there to be lots of goals.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We could win this game if we play at our best, and we alone can do that.

At this start of the season, maintaining momentum is important, and the players will not want to lose consecutive games against traditional top-six sides.