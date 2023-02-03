Chris Sutton gives his Arsenal vs Everton predictions

Chris Sutton expects Arsenal to beat Everton when both clubs meet in the Premier League this weekend, even though the Toffees have a new manager.

Everton has just made Sean Dyche their new boss after the turbulent spell of Frank Lampard and they will look to start on a high under the former Burnley man.

Arsenal has had a good season and the Gunners are now considered the favourites to win the title.

In recent weeks, they have secured wins against the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United, so that should give them confidence that they can deliver and Sutton believes Mikel Arteta’s men will win. He predicts a 2-0 win on the BBC, adding:

“Arsenal rested a few players in their FA Cup tie against Manchester City and paid the price. They still played pretty well at Etihad Stadium, though, and I think they have had a really good window.

“Everton, in contrast, did not sign anyone and it looks like their new manager Sean Dyche has got a huge job on his hands to keep them up.

“We know the Goodison Park crowd will get behind the team and, the way that Dyche manages, he will be trying to extract every last ounce of effort out of his players.

“The endeavour will be there but I still don’t see Everton getting a win or even managing a draw.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Judging by the teams we have beaten in recent weeks, we can be confident that this team cannot be stopped by Everton.

The win against United, in particular, showed our character as a club and we will want to build on that while ensuring we do not underestimate Everton.

WATCH – The boss talks about Martinelli’s contract, how happy he is that Jorginho has arrived and was the transfer window a success? Also talks about Sean Dyche and our awful record at Goodison Park…….”

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids