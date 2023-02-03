Chris Sutton gives his Arsenal vs Everton predictions

Chris Sutton expects Arsenal to beat Everton when both clubs meet in the Premier League this weekend, even though the Toffees have a new manager.
Everton has just made Sean Dyche their new boss after the turbulent spell of Frank Lampard and they will look to start on a high under the former Burnley man.
Arsenal has had a good season and the Gunners are now considered the favourites to win the title.
In recent weeks, they have secured wins against the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United, so that should give them confidence that they can deliver and Sutton believes Mikel Arteta’s men will win. He predicts a 2-0 win on the BBC, adding:
“Arsenal rested a few players in their FA Cup tie against Manchester City and paid the price. They still played pretty well at Etihad Stadium, though, and I think they have had a really good window.
“Everton, in contrast, did not sign anyone and it looks like their new manager Sean Dyche has got a huge job on his hands to keep them up.
“We know the Goodison Park crowd will get behind the team and, the way that Dyche manages, he will be trying to extract every last ounce of effort out of his players.
“The endeavour will be there but I still don’t see Everton getting a win or even managing a draw.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Judging by the teams we have beaten in recent weeks, we can be confident that this team cannot be stopped by Everton.
The win against United, in particular, showed our character as a club and we will want to build on that while ensuring we do not underestimate Everton.
WATCH – The boss talks about Martinelli’s contract, how happy he is that Jorginho has arrived and was the transfer window a success? Also talks about Sean Dyche and our awful record at Goodison Park…….”
Off Topic:
Left out of Chelsea’s CL squad:
Aubameyang
And new arrivals: Badiashile, Madueke, Andrey Santos and Fofana.
Chelsea will have a helluva job managing all those players they’ve bought. Toys will be tossed.
I’m not so sure about that. They have 33 players in their roster:
5 of them I counted as U21s
Broja out for the season
Auba dropped
Bettinelli is 3rd choice GK
That’s down to 25 players. I think they already now know who will be gone in the summer. Ziyech, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Auba, probably Mendy and Kante..
I think we should put a cheeky bid in for Mount. He was excellent last season when he played CM. This season Chelsea don’t really know where to play him. His contract is running down in 2024.
Do you think Mount and Rice would work in midfield? Apparently they’re best buddies as well.
For the CL they could only register 3 new players. Plus the u21 rules are stricter in Europe requiring two years at the club to be available whilst unregistered (where Arsenal messed up with Saliba on the Europa League that year by not registering him.)
33 players when the PL and UEFA rules allow only 25/26.
And Ziyech played today in the PL and was named in the CL squad. Which seems strange since they were selling him (if they hadn’t screwed it up at the last minute).
I make it 34 btw and I dont think it’s a good idea to buy people because they’re friends.
It works in the miltary, because you don’t have to drop anyone, but if one of themn is playing badly and needs to be dropped it will can affect the other’s attitude.
I may be wrong but I’m not seeing 5 U21s – even if there are, they’re in the senior squad for a reason.
If your numbers were correct, then why would the 5 new arrivals I listed be dropped from the CL squad? Being U21 doesn’t mean you can’t be in a first team.
But overall, as you say, it may not be quite as bad as their recent windows suggested it might be. Aubameyang has become the new Ozil though 🙁
Makes me nervous whenever Sutton predicts we’ll win.
Chelsea are classless chavs.
Tom Boehly looks a spoilt brat.
Thinks he can buy quick success.
Doesn’t work that way Tom.
Looking that way at the moment – all those expensive players on the field and… 0-0 with Fulham.
Maybe they need time, we’ll see. But a CL spot is looking increasingly difficult for Chelsea and that’s what I think Boehly is gambling the club’s future on.
Maybe we’ll soon see signs in Chelsea saying “Welcome to Chelsea. Twinned with Leeds”.