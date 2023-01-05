Chris Sutton gives his opinion on Arteta’s touchline behaviour

Chris Sutton has become the latest pundit to attack Mikel Arteta over the Spaniard’s touchline behaviour.

Arteta is one of the most passionate managers in the Premier League and he often stands throughout his team’s matches barking out orders to his players.

He also protests for and against refereeing decisions while on the touchline, which makes him a manager to keep an eye on for officials.

Richard Keys often criticises him for leaving his area during games and Sutton has also noticed it and is not impressed.

He writes in his column in the Daily Mail:

“There is a fine line between being passionate and a clown, and Mikel Arteta was the latter on Tuesday.

“I can understand getting caught up in the heat of the moment. It happens. You’re angry. You vent.

“But Arteta was at it all game, protesting against every decision.

“Arteta went over the top in his behaviour and Arsenal’s players responded by surrounding the referee to claim Murphy handled the ball late on.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

These pundits are trying too hard to get the FA’s attention towards Arteta, but they will likely fail because the Spaniard does nothing wrong.

It is normal for our passion to get the better of us, which is usually the case for Arteta and he does not hurt anyone while pacing about in his area.

Hopefully, the FA will also ignore Sutton and focus on other vital issues in the game.

