Chris Sutton gives his opinion on Havertz issues at Arsenal

According to Chris Sutton, Kai Havertz is grappling with a crisis of confidence as he struggles to make an impact at Arsenal since his summer transfer to the club.

Havertz arrived from Chelsea, where he had failed to meet expectations, and Mikel Arteta was confident that he could fill the role left by Granit Xhaka in the Arsenal team.

However, since his move to the Emirates, Havertz’s performances have been disappointing, and there’s no sign of improvement in the near future.

Arteta continues to place his trust in the player for whom the club paid a substantial fee, even in the face of widespread scepticism and hopes that Havertz can rediscover his form.

In matches, Havertz often appears lost, and there hasn’t been a game where fans could genuinely say he played well. Sutton, who has been following his performances this season, concludes that Havertz is currently struggling with a crisis of confidence.

He said on the Daily Mail Podcast:

‘Havertz looks a broken man, a player with absolutely zero confidence. Having been there myself, it’s not a nice place to be.

‘The effort is there but he seems muddled. decision-making isn’t good. He’s trying but looking at his body language… he needs a break, a big moment. Not sympathy penalties like earlier in the season’.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz can become an important player for us in the future, but he may not even get a chance to be in that future.

The German has been too poor and the only reason we will not sell him at the end of this season is if he has no suitors.

