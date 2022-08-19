Chris Sutton gives his prediction for Bournemouth v Arsenal

Chris Sutton predicts that Bournemouth will give Arsenal a hard time when both clubs meet this weekend, but the Gunners will emerge victorious.

Mikel Arteta’s side has started this season very well and they have two wins from as many league games to start the campaign.

The Gunners had a good preseason, and they have taken that form with them into the competitive matches.

After beating Crystal Palace and Leicester City, their next challenge comes from Bournemouth, whom they face tomorrow.

The Cherries have just returned to the Premier League and they will want to stay in the competition for longer this time.

They lost their last game to Manchester City, and the match against Arsenal will be another tough test.

However, Sutton thinks they will eventually win. He predicts on the BBC: “I still don’t think we should get carried away by what the Gunners are doing, and I still don’t think they will challenge for the title this season – but I can understand why their fans are excited.

“If you look at the scoreline, Bournemouth got walloped by Manchester City in their last game, but they actually didn’t do that much wrong.

“They are at home this time and might think this is a game where they can go for it a little bit more. I don’t think it will work, but the Cherries will not roll over even if they go behind.”

Prediction: 0-2

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although Bournemouth is the underdog, we cannot underestimate them.

The Cherries know they have a point to prove on this return to the EPL and they will be keen to get good results against the top clubs.

We trust Mikel Arteta to prepare his team for the challenge and we should easily get all the points in this game.

