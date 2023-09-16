Chris Sutton gives his prediction for Everton v Arsenal

Chris Sutton has forecasted that Arsenal will secure a victory in their upcoming Premier League clash against Everton.

Arsenal is well aware that facing Everton poses a formidable challenge, and they are expected to approach the match with a high level of seriousness.

Sutton’s prediction is that Arsenal will emerge triumphant, although he acknowledges that it could be a demanding contest in which Everton may manage to find the net.

He predicts on the BBC:

“Can Sean Dyche do it again against Mikel Arteta?

“Another win would be massive but it’s a huge ask for Everton, even if they have been playing better at Goodison Park than their results suggest.

“I think Everton will score but even if Arsenal aren’t at their best, they will still find a way to win.”

Sutton’s prediction: 1-2

Just Arsenal Opinion

Everton is one of the clubs we do not like to visit, but we need to change that because we need to beat almost every team in the league to stand a chance of emerging as champions.

We do not know the results that will be important, so it is too early for us to start losing matches.

Our players have started the term well and that win against Manchester United was a great show of their character. They can repeat it against Everton.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…