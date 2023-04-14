Chris Sutton gives his West Ham v Arsenal prediction

Chris Sutton has predicted Arsenal’s match against West Ham this weekend.

The Gunners face David Moyes’ side in a huge London derby that both clubs need to win.

The Irons have battled relegation for much of this season, but have done well in recent weeks, which makes them one club Arsenal cannot underestimate.

It will be tough, but Arsenal has had good results against all the London clubs this term and Sutton expects them to win again.

He predicts on the BBC:

“The way the leaders react is going to be fascinating. The wheels could have come off when they lost to Manchester City in February but they responded with seven successive wins.

“Nothing less than a win will do for them here either, and I think they will get it.

“West Ham got a really vital victory over Fulham last week and they are still desperate for points so they will give everything here – but Arsenal should be too good for them.

“Prediction: 0-2”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The game against West Ham will come down to who wants it the most, as both clubs fight at each end of the table.

We expect to face a very motivated West Ham side, but our players must understand the importance of winning this game.

If everything goes to plan and we do not underestimate them, we will start the new week one step closer to winning the Premier League.