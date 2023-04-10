Chris Sutton identifies the Arsenal match that he thinks will decide the title

Chris Sutton now believes Arsenal’s game against Manchester City at the end of this month could become the title decider.

Both clubs have been the main contenders for the Premier League title this season as Mikel Arteta continues to lead City in the standings.

Arsenal visited Liverpool yesterday hoping to earn another win against the Reds, but that never happened.

Instead, the league leaders will feel lucky they returned with a share of the spoils and will now target more points in their remaining games of the season.

Sutton believes their 2-2 draw at Anfield now makes the game against Manchester City the match that determines who wins the league.

He writes in the Daily Mail:

“If Pep Guardiola’s side can win their game in hand and beat Arsenal at home, then they can end this month at the top of the table.

“But Arsenal have to remember it’s in their hands, too. Arteta’s team can go to the Etihad Stadium and emerge victorious to distance themselves from their chasers.

“That clash on April 26 already has the makings of a title decider.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The game against City has always been an important one for us, but it now becomes even more meaningful for both clubs.

If we beat the Citizens, it would be extremely hard for us to lose the title and they also know they must beat us at home.

However, if they drop points before then and we return to winning in our next matches, we could still win the title regardless of the Etihad result.