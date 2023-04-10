Chris Sutton identifies the Arsenal match that he thinks will decide the title

Chris Sutton now believes Arsenal’s game against Manchester City at the end of this month could become the title decider.
Both clubs have been the main contenders for the Premier League title this season as Mikel Arteta continues to lead City in the standings.
Arsenal visited Liverpool yesterday hoping to earn another win against the Reds, but that never happened.
Instead, the league leaders will feel lucky they returned with a share of the spoils and will now target more points in their remaining games of the season.
Sutton believes their 2-2 draw at Anfield now makes the game against Manchester City the match that determines who wins the league.
He writes in the Daily Mail:
“If Pep Guardiola’s side can win their game in hand and beat Arsenal at home, then they can end this month at the top of the table.
“But Arsenal have to remember it’s in their hands, too. Arteta’s team can go to the Etihad Stadium and emerge victorious to distance themselves from their chasers.
“That clash on April 26 already has the makings of a title decider.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
The game against City has always been an important one for us, but it now becomes even more meaningful for both clubs.
If we beat the Citizens, it would be extremely hard for us to lose the title and they also know they must beat us at home.
However, if they drop points before then and we return to winning in our next matches, we could still win the title regardless of the Etihad result.
The “one game as the decider” narrative is dramatic and makes good TV, but it is not even close to the reality of the situation.
In truth, there are eight games left and the title is no longer fully in Arsenal’s hands. Before the Liverpool draw, all Arsenal had to do was win and they were champions. It was always unlikely Arsenal would win out, especially given their schedule.
The Gunner’s last nine games included matches against Liverpool (the aforementioned draw, away), Manchester City (away), Chelsea (home), West Ham (away), Newcastle (away), Brighton (home).
West Ham are having a wretched season, but they have a lot of quality and have the ability to score on the counter. Arsenal sohuld win, but there are very few sure things when looking at away matches in the Premier League. Brighton and Chelsea home are not intimidating fixtures for Arsenal, but it is not a stretch to say these could be difficult games. Chelsea are underperforming by any measure, but have the talent to beat anyone. Brighton have been robbed of victory by the officiating crew no fewer than four times this season, most recently against Spurs. They would be fifth on merit, which makes them a genuine threat.
And then there is Newcastle, who managed a 0-0 draw earlier in the year. Both clubs are in fine form. Another draw would not be a shock. And then there is Man City. Arsenal have lost twice to City…
It seems unlikely the Gunners will make it through this gunatlet unscathed. So win, lose, or draw against City – there will be a long way to go even with only six games left.