Chris Sutton insists David Raya could cost Arsenal the Premier League title

Chris Sutton believes that David Raya’s continued presence in goal for Arsenal, despite making mistakes, may ultimately cost them the Premier League title. The Spanish goalkeeper, who recently joined Arsenal, has become the first choice at the Emirates, edging out the capable Aaron Ramsdale.

Despite the competition for the goalkeeper position, Mikel Arteta has chosen Raya as his preferred option over Ramsdale, who now finds himself on the bench. Some argue that Ramsdale is just as competent, if not more so, than Raya.

Sutton, joining other pundits, suggests that Arteta’s decision to stick with Raya could be a potential detriment to Arsenal’s title aspirations. The concern is that Raya’s mistakes if they persist, may prove costly for the team in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

‘The one thing from Arteta’s perspective, and this Raya-Ramsdale debate: Will his stubbornness to carry on with David Raya in the position they’re in, could that cost them the title at the end of the season?’ Sutton asked on It’s All Kicking Off.

‘I just don’t get it. I know what happened at the start, he was hinting there would be an even spread of games amongst both goalkeepers but the other night I thought there was a couple of huge errors.

‘He can’t keep making those errors if Arsenal want to win the Premier League.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya has been very error-prone in recent weeks and we expect Arteta to drop him if the errors continue.

We are challenging for a Premier League title and our goalie must be in fine form before we can achieve success.

