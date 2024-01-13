Chris Sutton is surprised Arsenal has not already moved for 12-goal PL striker

Chris Sutton has expressed his surprise that Arsenal has not made a move for in-form Dominic Solanke. The English striker has been in outstanding form in the Premier League this season, particularly having an impressive December where he scored a hat trick. Solanke currently ranks among the top scorers in the league with 12 goals.

Given Solanke’s notable performances, there is speculation that he might leave Bournemouth at the end of the season. Both Arsenal and Newcastle United have been linked with a potential move for the former Liverpool player.

Sutton’s surprise at Arsenal’s lack of pursuit for Solanke suggests that the striker’s goal-scoring prowess has caught the attention of observers, making him a desirable target for clubs seeking attacking reinforcements.

However, Arsenal does not seem to have made their move for him yet, which baffles Sutton, and he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I think he’s finding himself. He knows his game now. You could have questioned his goalscoring record in the past, but at this moment in time, I think that Newcastle are right to go for him.

‘I know Arsenal have got this FFP issue and what have you, whether they can spend big money but I’m surprised Arsenal haven’t made some sort of move for him. Maybe they have.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Solanke has developed into a striker who can score goals in the Premier League and is worth being noticed by us.

The Englishman will keep improving and might do better if he joins a big club like ours.

