Chris Sutton makes a very bold Tottenham v Arsenal prediction

Chris Sutton expects Arsenal to smash Tottenham when both clubs meet in the Premier League this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side is the most in-form club in the competition now and will want to maintain its lead at the top of the EPL table.

Spurs have been shaky and will be out to spoil Arsenal’s party and also enhance their bid for a top-four finish.

It promises to be one of the best NLDs we have had in a long time and Harry Kane will look to keep his fine goalscoring record in the competition.

However, Sutton is convinced Arsenal will beat the Lilywhites comfortably and Kane will not find the back of the net.

He said via The Sun:

“I know Harry Kane loves playing against Arsenal.

“I also know he can break Greaves’ record this weekend, but he won’t.

“He won’t score, and Tottenham won’t score.

“Arsenal are going to wipe the floor with them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal is an easy club to support now because we are in terrific form and everyone knows we have forgotten how to lose a game.

However, that does not mean we are unbeatable and one of the biggest mistakes we will make would be to think we can beat Spurs automatically because of our form.

Every football match is different and derbies are way more complicated to win than other games.

