Chris Sutton names Arsenal legend as the fifth best ever Premier League midfielder

Chris Sutton has ranked Patrick Vieira as the fifth-best midfielder in Premier League history following his impressive spell at Arsenal.

Vieira is widely regarded as one of Arsenal’s greatest players, and his time at the club coincided with its last major success. He captained the team that secured the Premier League title 20 years ago, completing an entire campaign without a single loss.

While Vieira went on to have stints at Inter Milan and Manchester City, his tenure at Arsenal is often considered the pinnacle of his career.

While naming the top midfielders in the history of the competition, Sutton named Vieira in fifth and said, as quoted by The Sun:

“The way he lifted that Arsenal team, the greatest Arsenal team I’ve ever seen in my lifetime.

‘He had everything, brilliant leadership, he was strong, he was robust. Lifted players around him, but he would be in at five.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We still look forward to signing a midfielder as good as Vieira, which explains how big a player he was to our team.

The problem is that Vieira was a generational talent and they rarely come along and when they do, a lot of top clubs are ready and able to pay top dollar presenting Arsenal with a significant challenge when it comes to buying a generational talent.

Maybe Declan Rice is that player, only time will tell.

