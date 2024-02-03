Chris Sutton predicts an Arsenal victory against Liverpool and explains why

Chris Sutton is optimistic for Arsenal ahead of their match against Liverpool this weekend and expects them to win.

Arsenal meets Liverpool at the Emirates for the second time in a month and would be eager to win. The Reds defeated them when both clubs met earlier in the year in the FA Cup at the same venue. That day, Arsenal had themselves to blame for not winning because they were wasteful in front of goals. Mikel Arteta’s men were simply too poor in attack and it eventually cost them against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

They will get a second chance to earn a victory against the Reds when they meet this weekend, and Sutton predicts on the BBC:

“We’ve already seen how close it is between these two sides when they’ve met before this season, and the Gunners missed a load of chances when Liverpool came to the Emirates and won in the FA Cup last month.

“Mikel Arteta’s side still don’t have a centre-forward but, this time, I think they will finish some of the opportunities they create.

“I’m still not entirely sure why I am going with Arsenal to win this game, because Liverpool will score too, but the Gunners definitely need the points more and I think they will just about do enough to get them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We can hurt Liverpool, even though they are in form, and we deserved at least a draw from that FA Cup game.

They could not defeat us at Anfield in the reverse fixture, and we should not let them do it in this game.

