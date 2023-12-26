Chris Sutton predicts an easy for win for Arsenal against West Ham

Arsenal faces West Ham in a London derby on Thursday night.

The Gunners host the Hammers at the Emirates in a game in which Arsenal hopes to bounce back after a 1-1 draw at Anfield, and Chris Sutton, an ex-England international, has made his predictions for the Hammers visit to the Emirates.

Sutton believes Arsenal will win this game 3-0, saying that the Emirates is becoming a difficult place to visit. However, he believes David Moyes and his team should not be underestimated; they are in a purple patch and will be difficult to break down.

On the BBC, Sutton said, “This is a tricky one for Arsenal. West Ham are in good form, up to sixth place in the table and always awkward to break down.

“Hammers boss David Moyes is so underrated and also seemingly unappreciated by some fans, no matter how well his side do. I think it is a case where they should be careful what they wish for.

“Still, I am going with Arsenal here. They are at home, where they have won their past seven matches in all competitions, and although West Ham will work hard, they won’t keep them out.”

Sutton’s prediction: 3-0

Arsenal currently leads the Premier League, and their primary ambition is to remain there in the long term. Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Manchester City will all be on their tails, but I believe Arteta and the players are wiser enough to understand what it takes to lead the title charge, as they did for a record 248 days last season. Having said that, Arsenal lost this fixture last season which virtually ended our title ambitions, we must not make the same mistake again.

COYG!

Sam P

