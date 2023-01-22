Chris Sutton predicts Arsenal vs Manchester United match

Arsenal hosts Manchester United in the Premier League today and predictions have poured in for the crunch fixture.

Mikel Arteta’s men will go eight points clear of Manchester City if they secure all the points from the game.

United has been on a fine run of form in the last few weeks and could stop Arsenal’s bid to gain more advantage on City.

It will be one of the Gunners’ toughest games this season and Chris Sutton has delivered his prediction.

The former Celtic star admits it will be a challenging game and believes United are very tough opponents, but he expects the Gunners to win.

He predicts on the BBC:

“United’s biggest issue at present is managing expectation, because after winning nine games in a row some of their fans started to think they are title contenders again.

“This will be a great game to watch because of United’s threat on the break, but Arsenal are at home and they are playing like they believe they can beat anyone at the moment.” Prediction: 3-1.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sutton, like most fans, has watched Arsenal impress this term and knows the Gunners hold an advantage in the fixture.

That does not mean the game will be easy for Arteta’s guys, so they must be willing to work their socks off to earn all three points.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about the arrival of Leandro Trossard and the rivalry with Man United…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

*****NEW***** WATCH – Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conference AND Mikel Arteta’s pre- Man United press conference on our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids