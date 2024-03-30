Chris Sutton predicts Man City Arsenal game but says result will not decide title

Pundit Chris Sutton has given his prediction for the upcoming match between Manchester City and Arsenal.
Arsenal, currently in top form, will aim to sustain their unbeaten streak into 2024 as they travel to the Etihad Stadium. Meanwhile, City faces the risk of falling four points behind Arsenal in the title race should they suffer a defeat in this fixture.
With both clubs eager for victory, the match is anticipated to be fiercely contested, with each side giving their all for a chance to emerge triumphant after 90 minutes.
Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has enjoyed a remarkable run of form this year, which has culminated in their ascent to the summit of the Premier League table. As such, they are widely regarded as the team to beat in 2024.
However, City presents a formidable challenge, especially on their home turf, and will likely be the toughest opponent Arsenal will face this season.
Sutton admits it will be a tough game, but he sees City winning. He writes on the BBC:
“If City lose this then they will be four points behind the Gunners with nine games to go and, on the face of it, it could be curtains for them.
“But, at times like this, I judge City on how they have delivered in the past, especially at the Etihad.
“That’s why I am still going to back Pep Guardiola’s side, even though they have not quite been at the level they reached last season.
“Whatever happens here, though, the title race is not over for anyone. All we have learned so far is that we have got three incredible teams, and I don’t see any of them dropping away before the end of the season.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Many are predicting a City win this weekend, which is fine, it just means we will have to shock a few people by claiming all three points.
City is bigger than every other team we have faced away this year, but if we are fearless, we can get a result.
What have us Arsenal expecting Chris Sutton to say. Other than what he has said that Man City will win the match. And that coming from him is normal.
But I trust the Gunners to make him know what he is not expecting in the match to happen happened tomorrow by beating his darling Man City’s Citizens team co,prehensively in the match
As one writer wrote the tide is changing, surely the table has turned, we already take three points off the champions with a clean sheet intact.
We have won our last eight premier league games, scoring almost three dozen goals in the process, conceding a meager four.
Sporting the best goal difference, joint most clean sheets
The momentum got to be with us,
The aging Kevin De Bruyne has scored more goals against us than he has against any other opponents, with approximately half dozen assist, but that was when youth was in his favor.
The aging Belgian is a doubt and so too is Kyle Walker and Stone, any early announcement could dampen the mood with rampant Arsenal on the road coming to town, so the champions legend will now hides his hand until the appointed time.