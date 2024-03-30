Chris Sutton predicts Man City Arsenal game but says result will not decide title

Pundit Chris Sutton has given his prediction for the upcoming match between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Arsenal, currently in top form, will aim to sustain their unbeaten streak into 2024 as they travel to the Etihad Stadium. Meanwhile, City faces the risk of falling four points behind Arsenal in the title race should they suffer a defeat in this fixture.

With both clubs eager for victory, the match is anticipated to be fiercely contested, with each side giving their all for a chance to emerge triumphant after 90 minutes.

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has enjoyed a remarkable run of form this year, which has culminated in their ascent to the summit of the Premier League table. As such, they are widely regarded as the team to beat in 2024.

However, City presents a formidable challenge, especially on their home turf, and will likely be the toughest opponent Arsenal will face this season.

Sutton admits it will be a tough game, but he sees City winning. He writes on the BBC:

“If City lose this then they will be four points behind the Gunners with nine games to go and, on the face of it, it could be curtains for them.

“But, at times like this, I judge City on how they have delivered in the past, especially at the Etihad.

“That’s why I am still going to back Pep Guardiola’s side, even though they have not quite been at the level they reached last season.

“Whatever happens here, though, the title race is not over for anyone. All we have learned so far is that we have got three incredible teams, and I don’t see any of them dropping away before the end of the season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Many are predicting a City win this weekend, which is fine, it just means we will have to shock a few people by claiming all three points.

City is bigger than every other team we have faced away this year, but if we are fearless, we can get a result.

