Chris Sutton reveals who he thinks are Premier League title favourites

With less than ten games remaining, there is still no clear favourite to win the Premier League title this season.

It has been an intriguing campaign, and as we approach the final stretch, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City remain in contention as potential title winners.

Liverpool currently holds a two-point advantage over Arsenal, following a goalless draw between Arsenal and Manchester City over the weekend.

With ample time remaining for all three teams to win or lose games, there is a high likelihood of further changes in league positions before the season concludes.

Chris Sutton recently discussed the title race and shared his thoughts on the team he believes could emerge as champions.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Overall, I think they’ve got a generous run of games, Liverpool, from now to the end of the season.

‘It’s just holding the nerve. And, you know, what did yesterday mean going forward?

‘It means that the pressure’s really on Arsenal and Manchester City now, because there isn’t any margin of error now for them. They can’t afford another slip.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The top spot in the league may change hands several more times before the term ends, and we just need to focus on winning our remaining games of the season.

