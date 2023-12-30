Chris Sutton reveals why Arsenal must avoid Ivan Toney next month

Chris Sutton has discussed Arsenal’s interest in Ivan Toney and believes it makes no sense for them to sign him next month as he has hardly played in the first half of the season.

Toney has been one of the finest strikers in the Premier League since Brentford’s promotion, but he has been banned since the start of this season.

The Englishman will return to action in the second half, and Arsenal is considering signing him next month.

He did well last season and there is a general belief that he is the man to bring goals to the Emirates.

But Toney will lack match fitness when he returns and may need a lot of time to get into shape.

Sutton believes he won’t be fit enough to help Arsenal. He said, as quoted by the BBC:

‘Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been linked for a while, but he has not played for months because of his suspension. He will have been training, but how much match sharpness does he have?

‘Arsenal are trying to win the title, so they haven’t got time to wait for anyone to get up to speed.

‘If we are looking at the names that are supposedly within their grasp, Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke stands out as the best candidate.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney has been in fine shape for much of his time in the Premier League, but Sutton’s opinion is valid.

He has not played this season and is not in the right condition to help us with the goals we need.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…