Chris Sutton says Arsenal cannot be cautious against Liverpool

When Liverpool and Arsenal met at Anfield in the first half of the season, Arsenal could reasonably have won the match. Instead, the Gunners adopted a cautious approach, and it was difficult to escape the sense that they were playing for a draw. The performance lacked the attacking intent expected of a side with serious title ambitions, and they ultimately failed to secure a positive result.

That outcome has continued to shape the narrative of Arsenal’s campaign. Mikel Arteta is now intent on ensuring a different response when Liverpool travels to face the Gunners in the reverse fixture in the coming days. Arteta’s side has worked tirelessly to reach their current position, and there is a clear determination not to undermine that progress by dropping points against a direct rival.

A fixture defined by pressure

Arsenal’s recent record against Liverpool adds further significance to the occasion. The Gunners did not win any of their meetings with the Reds last season and have already lost their only head-to-head encounter this term. That sequence of results has increased the pressure on Arteta and his players to deliver a more assertive and convincing display.

The upcoming match represents a defining test of Arsenal’s credentials. With so much invested in their position this season, supporters will expect a performance that reflects genuine ambition rather than caution. Anything less could attract criticism, particularly given the importance of maintaining momentum at this stage of the campaign.

Sutton calls for a change in mindset

Former striker Chris Sutton believes Arsenal must approach the fixture with greater bravery and intent. He has argued that Liverpool is vulnerable and that the Gunners must capitalise on that rather than retreat into a conservative approach.

He said, as reported by the BBC, ‘When Liverpool beat them at Anfield in August, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was criticised for being too cautious, as he often is in big games like this.

‘It has to be different this time. This Liverpool team have been leaking goals all season, so Gunners fans are not going to accept Arteta sitting back.’

Sutton’s comments reflect a wider expectation that Arsenal must show greater attacking intent. With Liverpool visiting and the stakes high, Arteta’s tactical decisions will be closely scrutinised as the Gunners look to deliver a statement performance in front of their own supporters.