Chris Sutton says Arsenal needs a game changer signing after FA Cup loss

Chris Sutton insists Arsenal must act in this transfer window and improve their options at the Emirates to sustain a title charge.

Mikel Arteta’s side has struggled in the last few weeks, and fans hoped they would eliminate Liverpool from the FA Cup today.

The Reds visited the Emirates without the likes of Wataru Endo, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah, among others.

However, they still won the game 2-0 to dump Arsenal out of the FA Cup in their first game.

It is not a good way to start 2024, but the good thing is that there is still time for Arsenal to improve their squad, as the January transfer window is open.

Sutton believes their current team is inadequate, and they have to change that in this transfer window.

He said on the BBC:

“Liverpool with no Mohamed Salah today, but they have different options in forward areas.

“Arsenal’s Kai Havertz dithered some chances. How big is this January for Arsenal and how much can they spend?

“Who is going to change their season?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The loss to Liverpool has made our problem obvious. If we intend to win the league or even finish inside the top four, we must seek a solution in the transfer market.

