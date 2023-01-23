Chris Sutton says Arteta risks having a bad influence on his players

Mikel Arteta continues to be attacked because of his behaviour on the touchline during Arsenal’s matches.

The Spaniard is one of the most animated gaffers in the game and is constantly moving around in his area.

If he is not barking out instructions to his players, the Spaniard is protesting a decision from the referee and he was cautioned during Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Manchester United yesterday.

Chris Sutton has recently criticised him for how he behaves around his area during games and said the Spaniard could influence the players with his bad behaviour.

He writes in his Daily Mail column:

“I know fans like to see the manager showing passion, but there is a line you should not cross. If players see Arteta losing it like that, they can get sucked in. Arsenal are having a brilliant season but it’s important players know that their manager is in control of his emotions, because they will feed off that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is shocking that Arteta is being attacked by pundits and fans who seem to have a specific picture of how a manager should act in their minds.

Every gaffer is different and the most important thing is that they motivate their players to win matches, which Arteta has done on several occasions this season.

