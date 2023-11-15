Chris Sutton says Liverpool have better strikers than Arsenal to cope with a title race

Looking at the Premier League table after last weekend’s games, it’s clear that the title race isn’t simply between last season’s top two. According to their recent performances, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool are all in the running for the league title. Spurs were showing signs of becoming title contenders, but with losses to Chelsea and Wolves in their previous two games, as well as the injuries they have, I believe they are still not strong enough to compete for the title.

Mikel Arteta will have to outwit not only Pep Guardiola but also Jurgen Klopp. According to Chris Sutton, speaking on the BBC, the one thing the Spaniard needs to improve on in order to be better than Liverpool is his striking.

The former Chelsea star compared Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options on the BBC’s Monday Night Club. He admits Arsenal have attacking alternatives but indicates that Liverpool has better attacking options.

He said: “The issue with Arsenal is that, and I think Alan Shearer said about Eddie Nketiah not being an elite striker, and I think everybody feels there is maybe the thought there is a bit of a void in that centre-forward position for Arsenal, whereas Liverpool have that covered.

“Arteta can play Jesus, Nketiah; he can play Trossard if he wants as a false nine, but they don’t have the options that Liverpool have.”

If Erling Haaland and Manchester City have taught us anything, it is that you may need a reliable goal source to tap into at times. Haaland was vital to the Citizens’ victories, which helped them win the league last season.

As has been stated numerous times, Arsenal should sign a proper striker in the winter, as this may be their magic bullet in the title chase.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…