Chris Sutton says Man United has no chance at Arsenal tonight – “I can’t see it”

Arsenal and Manchester United collide for the first time this season at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Gunners, though second on the league log, are 9 points away from the table toppers, Liverpool. To maintain their title ambitions, the North Londoners must narrow this gap.

Arteta and the boys need to try to go on a long winning run in the league, put pressure on Liverpool, and take advantage of when the Reds drop points.

So if there was a time Arsenal desperately needed to beat Manchester United, it is now. Many pundits are comfortable with an Arsenal win; the latest to drop those predictions is Chris Sutton.

Sutton on BBC Sport has claimed that Arsenal are going to hand Ruben Amorim his first PL defeat. He asserts that the Gunners will beat United 3-1, a win that should remind the Red Devils that Arsenal is significantly superior to them. With skipper Martin Ødegaard back (he has been for a while), Sutton suggests that Arsenal is at their peak and will score goals on Wednesday, just like they have in the last three games.

Sutton said, “We have seen some classic games between these teams down the years, but Arsenal are a long way ahead of United, especially now Odegaard is back — he has taken them to the levels we were expecting from them all season.

“It would be a real eye-opener if United go to Emirates Stadium and get something, but I can’t see it. Arsenal have scored a lot of goals in the past week, and that should continue here. They will win and win well. 3-1.”

Sutton’s predictions echo Paul Merson’s. Merson also predicted a resounding Arsenal victory tonight. The onus now shifts to the Gunners to prove both predictions correct, as they will play and win the game on the pitch.

Since 2017, Manchester United has not won at the Emirates; it’s a record Arteta and the boys should hold on to.

With what’s at stake, Arsenal can’t afford to drop points in this match (even a draw will be like a loss), so hopefully United will leave North London with a big W. Unfortunately for United’s new boss, Ruben Amorim, Wednesday night he gets to feel the harshness of the PL if these pundits are correct!

