Chris Sutton says only injuries to key men will stop Arsenal from winning the league

Arsenal heads into the World Cup break at the top of the Premier League table and it is now hard not to think they can win the title.

The Gunners took advantage of Manchester City’s slip at the weekend to move five points clear at the top of the league table.

Their performance this season has been helped by the form of some key players in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal does not boast of the squad depth some of their rivals have and Chris Sutton believes the key to their success this season will be keeping their players fit.

“Mikel Arteta will look to strengthen in the transfer window, sensing the opportunity.

“But if the bulk of Arsenal’s XI can stay fit, from Jesus to Zinchenko to Martin Odegaard, then why can’t they compete with Manchester City for the title? City have made mistakes and Arsenal are capitalising.

“Arteta will downplay their chances. He will not want to pile any pressure on his players. But all of football is looking at Arsenal now as title contenders.”

We have enjoyed the performance of some top players in our squad this season and it will be important to have them stay fit.

This World Cup is a competition that could affect the fitness of our players. We just pray they return in good shape.

If we stay focused and do not lose our momentum, we will perform well in the second half of the season.

