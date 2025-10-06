Chris Sutton tips Arsenal to outmuscle Liverpool in the title race

On Saturday, Arsenal climbed to the top of the table. That 2-0 win over West Ham saw the Gunners rack up 16 points from seven games, one clear of Liverpool, who have now suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace and then Chelsea.

All eyes now turn to Arsenal, with the question being whether they can capitalise on their position, stretch the gap and finally run away with the league title.

Chris Sutton certainly thinks so. Comparing the Gunners and the defending champions, he believes Arsenal are far better equipped than Liverpool to mount a serious title challenge.

Arsenal the stronger side

Sutton said on Radio 5 Live phone-in via Rousing the Kop, “I would be slightly concerned about the full-back areas and that central defensive zone, especially with Marc Guehi not coming in. I watched Arsenal today, and yes, it is West Ham, you can say that, but they cruised to victory.

“Their bench is so, so strong. You look at Liverpool and you think Arsenal have the foundation at the back, the defensive strength, and that is exactly where Liverpool look vulnerable. It is hard to see that changing, isn’t it?”

The impact of Arsenal’s summer transfer activity is plain to see. By signing proven players to bolster squad depth, Mikel Arteta has weaponised this team.

Lessons learnt

Last season, a thin squad and an untimely injury crisis hindered Arsenal’s progress. Had that not happened, Liverpool would not have lifted the title or finished ten points clear.

Now, with arguably the strongest Arsenal side in years, it will be fascinating to see how the title rivals respond. With eyes firmly on the prize, the Gunners are spiritedly chasing that elusive Premier League crown after falling short three times before.

Can we do it this time around Gooners?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…