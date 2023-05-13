Chris Sutton warns Arsenal about Brighton as he makes weekend prediction

Chris Sutton has warned Arsenal about facing Brighton in the Premier League this weekend and he does not believe the Seagulls will lose to the Gunners.

Arsenal has returned to form in their last two games as they seek to still win the Premier League if Manchester City drops points.

The Gunners have lost their advantageous position and must continue to win to stay close to City.

Brighton has been one of the toughest clubs to face in the Premier League this season and defeated Manchester United recently.

The Seagulls are dreaming of an unlikely European spot at the end of this term, so they have something to play for and will be determined to beat Arsenal.

Sutton believes it will be a tough day at the office for Arsenal and predicts via the Daily Mail:

“We saw what Brighton did to United when they pressed high, United were chasing shadows.

“That is a warning to Arsenal and this will be an open draw.”

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Brighton

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brighton are a tough nut to crack and they displayed that resilience when we met them in the reverse fixture.

The Seagulls are one of the teams we must defeat before the term ends and if we beat them we will still be very much in the title race.

