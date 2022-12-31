Chris Sutton warns Arsenal against Brighton’s passing game

Arsenal takes on Brighton in an interesting Premier League game today, and it promises to be an exciting match.

The Seagulls have replaced the impressive Graham Potter with Roberto de Zerbi, who also has a good pedigree in management and they have looked a better side.

One thing they do so well is to hold on to possession like a top club regardless of the opponents they face and they seem to have gotten better at it under De Zerbi.

That should worry Arsenal, even though the Gunners are also one of the clubs to watch when it comes to playing an exciting possession-based game.

Mikel Arteta’s men are at the top of the league table and have faced different opponents, but Chris Sutton has warned them about Brighton’s prowess in possession.

He writes in The Daily Mail:

“Brighton’s passes per game have gone from 427 under Potter to 563 under De Zerbi. Their long passes per game have reduced from 63 to 49. Their possession has risen from just under 50 per cent to 60 per cent, with Brighton even having more of the ball than Manchester City when they visited the Etihad Stadium in October.”

Adding: “All this makes today’s match a tricky prospect for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

“They’ve lost their chief presser in Gabriel Jesus, who is a relentless hunter of the ball. Eddie Nketiah will instead need to be the one hounding Brighton’s players when they try to pass their way out from the back. That will be a key battle at the Amex.”

Brighton has been an impressive outfit since Potter was their boss and they seem to have found the perfect replacement for him in De Zerbi.

We will face tough tests in our bid to win the league and this game is the first tough match we will play in the second half of the season.

