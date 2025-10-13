Chris Waddle doubts Arsenal’s new signing is an upgrade

Arsenal have long felt the absence of a traditional poacher since the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette. While the Gunners adapted by converting Kai Havertz into a striking role following his arrival, they have struggled to translate their attacking potential into silverware. Many observers have attributed this to the lack of a natural goalscorer capable of consistently finishing chances.

Gyokeres’ Arrival and Early Challenges

In the most recent transfer window, Arsenal invested in Viktor Gyokeres to fill the void and provide the goalscoring threat the team has been missing. The striker arrived with a strong reputation, having scored nearly 100 goals during his two seasons with Sporting Club in Portugal. These numbers were instrumental in Sporting’s success, and supporters hoped Gyokeres would replicate similar output in the Premier League.

However, early indications suggest that he has yet to find the same level of consistency he displayed in Portugal. Former England international Chris Waddle offered a candid assessment of Gyokeres’ impact, as reported by Football London. Waddle stated: “He did well at Sporting Lisbon, but any half-decent player should be banging them in for Sporting. Thirty goals is the least strikers should be getting. Except for Porto, Benfica and maybe Braga, you’re not always getting a serious game. You’ll win 95 per cent of them. In the Premier League, the standards are different, but he’s working hard. He’s putting himself in the action and he’s not ducking the challenge. He’s looking for the ball. He’s that type of player, but right now, he’s not necessarily a huge step-up from what they had before.”

Adjusting to the Premier League

Waddle’s comments underscore the challenges that come with transitioning from one league to another, particularly when moving from a competition where the overall standard can be less demanding to the Premier League, widely regarded as one of the toughest leagues in the world. Despite the initial struggles, Gyokeres is demonstrating commitment, positioning himself effectively in attacking situations and seeking opportunities to influence the game.

Arsenal remain hopeful that with more time and experience, Gyokeres will adapt fully to the rigours of English football. While he has not yet replicated the prolific form he showed at Sporting, the potential is evident. The coming weeks and months will be crucial in determining whether he can become the consistent goalscoring threat Arsenal need to return to winning ways.

