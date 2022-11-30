Chris Waddle is another one doubting Arsenal’s title chances

Former England player Chris Waddle has doubted Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League title as he expects the campaign to be different when players return from the World Cup.

The Gunners have been superb this season and are five points clear at the top of the league table before the World Cup.

Several of their players are competing with their nations in the tournament and it is likely to play an important role on their fitness and morale when they return.

Waddle believes Manchester City will eventually topple Arsenal to win the title.

He tells The Sun:

“I think Arsenal have a very focused manager, a decent squad I would say. But his men have to come back on a high.

“I don’t think Arsenal will win it, I think City will win it. I wouldn’t rate Liverpool coming in the top four. I wouldn’t write Liverpool off, I wouldn’t write off Man Utd for the top four, Newcastle, Tottenham and Chelsea.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We did not plan to win the Premier League title this season and shouldn’t put ourselves under pressure now that we are at the top.

It is great to stay humble and know we are not the favourites, but we need to earn a return to the top four.

Hopefully, our players will return in good shape and high spirits prepared to keep winning in the second half of the season.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta take Arsenal training ahead of Dubai trip