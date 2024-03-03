Chris Wheatley describes the mood inside the Arsenal camp

The mood at the Arsenal camp is described as brilliant, as per the Arsenal insider journalist Chris Wheatley. Arsenal has been in top form, overcoming every opponent since the winter break, except for a 1-0 loss to FC Porto.

The Gunners have achieved an impressive streak of six wins in six league games since the break. During this period, they have scored 25 goals and only conceded 3 goals, showcasing their dominance on the field. The Gunners’ camp should be in a good place, with optimism clearly prevailing. Arteta and the boys ought to be determined to bounce back from a disappointing finish to the previous season.

Journalist Chris Wheatley on Shots TV provides insight on the current mood at Arsenal. According to his sources at the club, there is a positive mood at the Emirates. He describes the team as hungry and eager to progress to the next level.

“Yeah from everyone I speak to around the club there’s a real positive mood at the moment and that’s a sign of how well the team are playing. There’s a young, hungry and happy team who are trying to take themselves to the next level,” Wheatley said.

Arsenal must aim to win the league if they want to elevate themselves to the next level. After two successful seasons challenging for the league, the team ought to win it and establish themselves as a force in English football, with aspirations to conquer Europe next.

Darren N

