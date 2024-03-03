Chris Wheatley describes the mood inside the Arsenal camp

The mood at the Arsenal camp is described as brilliant, as per the Arsenal insider journalist Chris Wheatley. Arsenal has been in top form, overcoming every opponent since the winter break, except for a 1-0 loss to FC Porto.
The Gunners have achieved an impressive streak of six wins in six league games since the break. During this period, they have scored 25 goals and only conceded 3 goals, showcasing their dominance on the field. The Gunners’ camp should be in a good place, with optimism clearly prevailing. Arteta and the boys ought to be determined to bounce back from a disappointing finish to the previous season.
Journalist Chris Wheatley on Shots TV provides insight on the current mood at Arsenal. According to his sources at the club, there is a positive mood at the Emirates. He describes the team as hungry and eager to progress to the next level.
“Yeah from everyone I speak to around the club there’s a real positive mood at the moment and that’s a sign of how well the team are playing. There’s a young, hungry and happy team who are trying to take themselves to the next level,” Wheatley said.
Arsenal must aim to win the league if they want to elevate themselves to the next level. After two successful seasons challenging for the league, the team ought to win it and establish themselves as a force in English football, with aspirations to conquer Europe next.
OT: City 0, United 1, HALFTIME. Rashford after 8 mins with a great shot into top corner.
Come on United!
@jon fox
And City with the lion’s share of possession as well as shots on target. United is defending with their lives and hitting them on the break. Good stuff. Jus sayin
TOO LATE NOW. CITY WINNING 3-1 INTO 94 TH MINUTE
Still think we’ll beat them though Jon.
I think we have a real chance KEN . For the first time in years I see us competing on equal terms.
Just watched City beat United who were pants and timid.
IF we can block Foden, who was easily their best player today, I can see us winning it 2-1.
If we beat Sheff and Brentford and Liverpool v City is a draw , we go to City on top of the table.
They certainly look beatable IF we turn up and I have no doubt we will – waited too long to shut them up
jon fox
Maybe we will not be on top of the league when we visit Etihad
Remember City and Liverpool will be in action in the last weekend before the international break
@jon fox
Guess I spoke too soon…Oh well
NY_G, Same with me . Its the hope that kills us!
Even though predicting games can be a bit tough, I have a feeling that, all factors being equal, we have a good chance of beating Man City again. Equally, we have a high probability of beating Tottenham, Man U, Chelsea, Aston Villa any other team we shall meet in the remaining games. We should only pray a fully fit squad up to the end of the season. If this is the case I see us winning ten games and drawing the remaining two. This would give us 32 points which would be added to our current tally of 58 points to make it 90 points. With 90 points we would convincingly win EPL.
Pray for a fully fit squad.