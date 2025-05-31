Christian Falk insists Arsenal is speaking to agent of Bayern Munich star

Arsenal remain interested in signing Leroy Sané despite the German international reopening negotiations with Bayern Munich regarding a contract extension. The winger’s current deal is due to expire within a month, placing his future at the Allianz Arena in doubt and sparking speculation about a potential move away from the Bundesliga champions.

Sané has been in discussions with Bayern for some time, though progress has been slow. During this period of uncertainty, Arsenal have been monitoring the situation closely. The Gunners believe the former Manchester City player still can make a significant impact in English football, particularly given his previous experience in the league and his versatility on the flanks.

Arsenal Face Competition for Experienced Winger

With Arsenal seeking to increase their attacking output next season, the club are considering several reinforcements. Sané, with his proven pedigree and Champions League experience, is among those being closely evaluated. However, Bayern Munich have not given up on retaining his services and is actively working to convince him to extend his stay.

According to Caught Offside, Christian Falk reports that Bayern Munich are pressing to renew Sané’s contract until 2028. The club recently held talks with his agent, Pini Zahavi, at a meeting attended by Bayern’s head of sport, Max Eberl. Falk notes that Zahavi is also engaged in conversations with other clubs, stating, “His other client with the club, Leroy Sané, was also under discussion. Bayern want to give the potential free agent a contract til 2028. But now there are other clubs interested. Zahavi is talking with Tottenham and Arsenal, but Chelsea is not very concrete.”

Long-Term Value Versus Short-Term Impact

While Sané’s quality is beyond question, some may argue that Arsenal would benefit more from targeting a younger player with a longer career horizon and greater potential for development. With a strong emphasis on building a youthful and dynamic squad, the club must weigh the short-term value of adding an experienced winger against the long-term vision under Mikel Arteta.

Nevertheless, should Bayern be unable to reach an agreement, Arsenal could be in a strong position to secure a seasoned international capable of delivering immediate results.

