Christian Falk reveals the clubs leading the race for Arsenal target

Arsenal wants to add Xavi Simons to their squad in this transfer window, but they are not currently among the favourites to sign him.

The Dutchman is leaving PSG on loan as the French club has made him available for transfer again, despite his fine form at RB Leipzig last term.

Arsenal boasts one of the best midfields in European football, but they remain keen on adding Simons to it.

Mikel Arteta understands the importance of continuing to strengthen his team, and the Gunners’ manager is doing all he can to ensure his squad is well-prepared for the season.

Adding Simons to the quality they already have in midfield would make Arsenal even stronger, but the club seems to be behind Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in the race to secure his signature.

Speaking on his future, transfer insider Christian Falk reveals in his exclusive column on Caught Offside:

“In the case of Simons, it’s a neck-and-neck race between Bayern and Leipzig. One day it’s said that Leipzig is ahead. The next day Bayern believe they are leading the race. The fact is: the deal is easier for Leipzig to make with Simon’s club, PSG, because they are only looking for a loan. Bayern want at least an option to buy.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Simons will be a fantastic addition to our squad, but signing him on loan does not make much sense.

