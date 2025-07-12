Christian Norgaard holds a unique record that Arsenal fans will love

Christian Norgaard has completed a surprise move to Arsenal, a transfer that reportedly caught even the midfielder himself off guard. Having recently signed a new contract at Brentford, the 31-year-old was not expecting to join a major club, but the Gunners acted quickly once the opportunity arose.

Arsenal had been monitoring Norgaard as a potential addition to bring experience to the squad. Following the departure of Jorginho and the more recent exit of Thomas Partey, the club moved decisively to secure his services. His arrival brings leadership, top-flight experience and tactical discipline to a midfield that is being reshaped ahead of the new season.

Nørgaard’s Leadership and Influence

During his time at Brentford, Norgaard was one of the most influential players in the squad and was serving as club captain at the time of his departure. His leadership qualities were well-regarded both on and off the pitch, making him an ideal addition for a side that continues to evolve under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal is confident that Norgaard will add valuable depth and experience to their midfield. He arrives at the Emirates with a clear understanding of the demands of the Premier League and is expected to help guide younger players within the dressing room environment.

A Unique Record in the Premier League

Beyond his leadership and defensive contributions, Norgaard also brings a surprising record with him. Though not traditionally known for his goal scoring, he found the net five times and registered four assists in the league last season. In total, he scored 11 Premier League goals during his time at Brentford.

As reported by Arsenal Media, Nørgaard holds a distinctive record as the midfielder with the highest percentage of set-piece goals in the Premier League, excluding penalties. According to the report, nine of his 11 goals came from set-piece situations, accounting for 81.8 percent of his league goals.

It is yet to be seen whether Nørgaard will assume set-piece duties at Arsenal, but he appears well-prepared to take on that responsibility if called upon. His arrival adds another layer of tactical flexibility to Arteta’s midfield plans as the club looks ahead to a competitive season.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…