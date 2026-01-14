Christian Norgaard insists he feels integrated despite lack of game time

Christian Norgaard has been struggling for game time since joining Arsenal from Brentford in the summer. The Gunners had been impressed with him over the years and signed him after failing to reach an agreement with Thomas Partey over a new deal.

Although Norgaard performs well when given the opportunity, those chances have been limited. Arsenal have several midfielders ahead of him in the pecking order, yet he has still made contributions and has even been deployed in defence on occasion.

Norgaard’s Role in the Squad

Mikel Arteta leads one of the strongest teams in the Premier League, and Arsenal remain in contention to finish the season as champions. When players arrive at a club and do not enjoy regular minutes, they can sometimes feel disconnected from the group. In Norgaard’s case, however, the Dane feels fully integrated into the squad despite his limited playing time.

He told Arsenal Media:

“I’ve not had as many minutes on the pitch as I would have wanted, but I think I’ve still felt an integrated part of the team. I think it’s been good so far. Obviously, there’s always a time where you have to settle in and get used to everyone and everything. Players have different personalities, so it’s also about fitting into the dynamic with your own style too.”

Integration and Adaptation

Norgaard’s comments highlight the importance of squad cohesion and adaptation for new arrivals. While limited appearances can be challenging, his ability to feel part of the team reflects both his professional attitude and the supportive environment fostered by Arteta. Arsenal’s depth in midfield means opportunities are competitive, but Norgaard’s versatility and willingness to adapt allow him to contribute in multiple roles.

As the season progresses, Norgaard’s integration into the squad may provide Arteta with additional options, both in midfield and in defensive situations. His positive approach and adaptability could prove valuable as Arsenal navigate a demanding campaign across the Premier League and other competitions.