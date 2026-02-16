Christian Norgaard is always ready to fulfil any role he is given

Christian Norgaard has found regular game time difficult to secure since completing his summer move to Arsenal from Brentford, yet the Danish midfielder remains patient and determined to seize his opportunity when it arrives. He joined the Gunners as a replacement for Jorginho, who departed the Emirates as a free agent and had also experienced limited minutes prior to his exit.

Norgaard is fully aware of the competitive environment within the squad and understands the responsibility attached to his role. When called upon, he has contributed diligently, even operating out of position on occasion to meet the team’s needs. Such versatility has underlined his professionalism and commitment to the collective cause.

Intense Competition at the Emirates

Arsenal possesses significant depth across multiple positions, making the battle for selection particularly demanding. The level of internal competition reflects the club’s ambition to compete at the highest level in all competitions. For Norgaard, breaking into a well-established midfield requires consistency in training and readiness to perform whenever required.

Despite limited appearances, he has not become discouraged. Instead, he continues to apply himself in preparation, recognising that opportunities can arise unexpectedly over the course of a long season. His focus remains on contributing positively whenever the manager places his trust in him.

Ready When Called Upon

Speaking to BBC Live, Norgaard emphasised his acceptance of the situation and his determination to be prepared. He said, “You need to fulfil the role you have been given and it will be like that for the whole season. You never know when the manager will point at you, and you have to be ready to perform. I think today a lot of us showed today that we are ready when we are needed and we have a depth that will be useful towards the end of the season.”

His remarks reflect a collective mindset within the squad, highlighting both resilience and belief as Arsenal continue their campaign.

