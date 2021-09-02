CL club confident on sealing Arsenal star’s signature today

Besiktas are claimed to be confident of striking a deal with Arsenal to bring in Mohamed Elneny today.
The Turkish Super Lig side are looking to rush through the deal in order to register him to play in the group stages of the Champions League, with the cut-off to register new players to the competition at midnight tonight.
NTV Sport(via the DailyStar) claims that they are confident that they can complete the deal before the deadline, with Elneny having enjoyed a loan spell with the club beforehand.
The size of the offer remains to be seen, but I find it strange that they would be confident in completing a deal when we are blocked from bringing in a replacement for Mo, with our transfer window having closed on Tuesday.
Albert Sambi Lokonga appears to have displaced the Egypt international as third-choice midfielder in the pecking order, but we have just four senior options for the role within the squad, and losing two or more at any point in the season is more than possible, with one of Emile Smith Rowe, Calum Chambers or the inexperienced Miguel Azeez likely to be the next most likely to play at CM.
Could Arsenal really be considering allowing Elneny to go? Can anyone else not mentioned fill in at CM?
Patrick
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
He gets a lot of flak but I’ve never heard a murmur of discontent from him. He recognises his more modest abilities and gives his best to the cause . In life, he can do no more
@SueP
Very well put Goonerette…👍🏿
Didn’t Calum Chambers excel at Defensive Midfield when he went on loan a few seasons ago?? Playing him there could help break the current logjam. Or perhaps AMN. We know that AMN is a resolute defender and has the quality to create which can be further developed. This situation almost looks like a plan coming together nicely.
Roger that!!!
Isn’t Miguel Azeez shipped out on loan to Pompey for this season???
Partey, Xhaka, ASL, AMN, Chambers and if needed Rolls Royce. That’s six players fighting for two places in our starting XI. Well covered.
Didn’t Arteta promise AMN that he could play in CM for Arsenal this season.
Maybe that promise is what might allow Elneny to leave.
I quite like Elneny’s energy in midfield, but I think a move would suit him.
A sale might be needed to help balance the books, or hopefully, it might be put towards buying a more experienced CM in the January window.
I guess we will know more soon
I sell elneny in a blink. We have replacement already in the team and the midfield needs freeing up space for future additions and after him xhaka should also be put up for transfer by January. Can’t wait to see him leave arsenal.
We can then go for bisouma in Jan or end of season.
AMN needs to play the DM role and I love his energy and speed. I don’t mind playing him with partey or lokonga in a double midfield pivot. And we have chambers/ white who can both deputies in that DM role for the team.