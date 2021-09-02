CL club confident on sealing Arsenal star’s signature today

Besiktas are claimed to be confident of striking a deal with Arsenal to bring in Mohamed Elneny today.

The Turkish Super Lig side are looking to rush through the deal in order to register him to play in the group stages of the Champions League, with the cut-off to register new players to the competition at midnight tonight.

NTV Sport(via the DailyStar) claims that they are confident that they can complete the deal before the deadline, with Elneny having enjoyed a loan spell with the club beforehand.

The size of the offer remains to be seen, but I find it strange that they would be confident in completing a deal when we are blocked from bringing in a replacement for Mo, with our transfer window having closed on Tuesday.

Albert Sambi Lokonga appears to have displaced the Egypt international as third-choice midfielder in the pecking order, but we have just four senior options for the role within the squad, and losing two or more at any point in the season is more than possible, with one of Emile Smith Rowe, Calum Chambers or the inexperienced Miguel Azeez likely to be the next most likely to play at CM.

Could Arsenal really be considering allowing Elneny to go? Can anyone else not mentioned fill in at CM?

Patrick