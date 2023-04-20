Claims made that the Arsenal team really is feeling the pressure from Man City

Before we talk about what Michail Antonio has said about Arsenal, who’s feeding him false information?

This season, Arsenal’s mantra shifted from trusting the process to focusing on what they can control. Focusing on what they can control appears to have succeeded; Arsenal has been accumulating points and is justifiably at the top of the league standings. They appeared to be in charge of the Premier League title race until they squandered points against Liverpool and West Ham in their last two outings.

The difficult scenario Arsenal is in, where they are four points clear of Manchester City but having played one extra game, began with the Liverpool game; the belief was that if Arsenal won against Liverpool, they would have almost certainly won the league. But now, City can easily win the league if Arsenal doesn’t change the dynamics of the title race.

Anyway, speaking of the title race, the West Ham striker Michael Antonio has made a claim that appears to suggest Arsenal players are concerned about their bad form, and how City are capitalising on it. Given Arsenal’s mantra of controlling what they can, I find it difficult to trust Antonio’s claims that Arsenal players have stopped thinking about what they can control and are now concerned about how excellent City are.

“I heard this from someone that works at Arsenal. All season, they’ve been concentrating on themselves just playing how they play. They’ve been playing so well,” he told The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“But last week, when they drew with Liverpool and City got that bit closer, it was the first time all season that this person — I’m not going to say who the person is — heard players start talking about City and how well City’s been playing. So they are definitely feeling the pressure from City chasing them.”

I’m not sure how true Antonio’s comments are, given that Granit Xhaka just revealed that he and his teammates still believe they can “finish the job.”

I believe Antonio is getting information from the wrong source, which may even be distracting him from concentrating on what’s going on at West Ham. I don’t think this Arsenal team’s mentality allows them to worry about things they can’t control, and for the time being, they can control the Premier League title race by beating Southampton, then going to the Etihad and doing what they need to do, beating City, who, if given a chance, won’t think twice about beating them.

Daniel O

