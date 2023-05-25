Classy Arteta called Guardiola after Arsenal lost the Premier League title

Mikel Arteta has shared his reaction following the defeat to Nottingham Forest, which ended Arsenal’s hopes of clinching the title and handed it to Manchester City.

Throughout the season, Arsenal and City engaged in a captivating title race as the Gunners sought to end their championship drought and reclaim the English crown.

Arsenal occupied the top position in the league for a significant portion of the campaign, but the experienced Manchester City relentlessly pursued them until Arteta’s team ultimately relinquished the coveted top spot.

Upon realising that his team’s chances of securing the title had ended, Arteta took a gracious approach. He extended his congratulations to the reigning champions and disclosed that he reached out to Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, to convey his regards.

He said via Manchester Evening News:

“I called him to congratulate him and the staff because people may think things that happen are granted for them.

“They have to work so hard and all the hours they put in, how much they suffer and how much they have to think and think… and try to always promote that winning mentality that they are doing.

“Then at the end, you have to say congratulations, this is sport. He’s a really good friend of mine. I not only respect him but I admire him as a person, as a professional.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Losing the title to City hurts, but we must be proud of the boys for how they performed in this campaign after we exceeded every expectation.

We must recognise that City is far ahead of us in their development and we will get to their stage soon if we maintain our upward trajectory.

