Claudio Bravo opens the door to joining Arsenal after recent Emirates links

Manchester City’s Claudio Bravo has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent days after Bernd Leno sustained an injury.

The injury to Leno appeared to be a long-term injury at first. Thankfully, it has been revealed that he could be back in six weeks.

Before the length of the injury was revealed, Arsenal had been linked with a move for a number of Premier League goalkeepers.

Bravo (The Sun) and Joe Hart (GivemeSport) had been linked with an emergency move to the Emirates to help Arsenal’s goalkeeping situation.

The Gunners may not make a move for another goalie now that it has become clear that Leno would be back sooner than we thought, but Bravo has opened the door for a move to Arsenal to happen.

The former Barcelona shot-stopper claimed that he would consider playing anywhere in the world at the moment, before revealing his delight that teams like Arsenal were looking to sign him.

‘There is nowhere in the world I would not consider playing,’ Bravo told TVN via Metro Sports.

‘I’ve read the names of the clubs that have been linked with me and I regard that as an honour because they are very good clubs.

‘I’m proud that I have attracted interest from the clubs mentioned.

‘What I and my family are looking for is a club with stability and a comfortable environment to live.

‘It depends on several factors, it depends on the club and the project that the club has.

‘I will consider all my options and make a decision soon.’