Clichy reckons he knows why Aubameyang stopped scoring regularly

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of Arsenal’s key players. His goals are so important to the club that when he suffered a dip in form last season, they struggled.

The club captain scored one of the goals against Aston Villa in the 3-1 win Friday night and he seems to have returned to form.

That was his third goal in as many matches for club and country.

Former Gunner Gael Clichy isn’t surprised and says that Auba is back scoring because he is playing as a centre forward.

He seems to suggest that he didn’t score many goals last season because Mikel Arteta was playing him out wide.

‘The striker position is a very difficult one because only if you are [Lionel] Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo can you take the ball from your own half and dribble past five or six players and score,’ Clichy told Stadium Astro as quoted by Metro Sport.

‘You always need your team-mates around as a striker. Obviously, his form wasn’t great because you need to score goals as a striker.

‘People want to see goals, but you also kind of depend on your team-mates. You need to be served, you need to be fed and perhaps last year Arsenal weren’t performing as a team, as a club, so you cannot be surprised that your main threat and scorer is not available scoring goals.

‘I’m happy for him because he’s a great guy and he’s got quality and he’s only outnumbered by Mohamed Salah who is in top form and is probably one of the best players in Europe right now. That speaks for itself.

‘Arsenal will need Aubameyang scoring a lot of goals to have a great season.

‘But again, it’s important that you keep your players in the right position and Aubameyang offers you so much when he’s down the middle rather than on the wings.’

Mikel Arteta is rebuilding this Arsenal team and one of the things we should expect is that he will keep changing his system until he finds the perfect one that suits the players at his disposal.

He now plays Aubameyang as a centre-forward, but that means other strikers at the Emirates like Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah can forget about playing on a regular basis for the club.

The most important thing is the result and it seems certain that Auba will now remain as our main centre-forward as he continues to impress.

Do you think he can score up to 20 goals this season?