Clinical Mikel Merino helps Arsenal see off Slavia Prague challenge

Arsenal continued their impressive run of form in the Champions League with a 3 to 0 victory over Slavia Prague, showcasing their quality and discipline throughout the match. Even before kick off, many observers believed the Gunners were strong favourites, yet football always requires respect for the opposition and Arsenal demonstrated that professionally. Their approach was focused, controlled and full of intent as they sought to maintain their winning momentum this season.

From the opening minutes, Arsenal imposed themselves with confidence. They pushed Slavia Prague back and dictated possession with purposeful attacking play. As leaders in the Premier League, they carry the expectations of English football onto the European stage and they needed very little time to show why they are regarded so highly.

A Composed First Half from Arsenal

The breakthrough came within the first half hour when Bukayo Saka converted from the penalty spot. It was a deserved reward for Arsenal’s territorial dominance and intelligent movement across the pitch. Their structure in possession and decision making in the final third made it difficult for Slavia Prague to gain any control of the game.

While the Gunners could have added more goals in the first half, they remained patient and maintained complete control. Slavia Prague attempted to create moments of danger when they managed to retain the ball, but Arsenal’s defensive shape and organisation ensured there were no significant openings to exploit.

Merino Steps Up in Attack

Immediately after the restart, Mikel Merino extended Arsenal’s lead with a composed finish. Taking on the responsibility in attack while Viktor Gyokeres is unavailable, he continued to lead the line impressively and later added his second goal of the match. His contribution ensured Arsenal remained comfortable, secure and in full control as the minutes passed.

The visitors were so dominant that the match also allowed for a historic moment, with Max Dowman introduced from the bench to make his Champions League debut. It became another night where Arsenal showed both strength and squad depth on a major stage.

Towards the end of the match, Slavia Prague nearly received a penalty that could have denied Arsenal a clean sheet. However, a VAR review overturned the decision, allowing the Gunners to celebrate their eighth consecutive match without conceding. It was a complete and convincing performance as their European campaign continues to build momentum.