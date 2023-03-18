Clint Morrison insists if Saliba does not play Arsenal will be in trouble

Former Crystal Palace star Clint Morrison has discussed William Saliba’s presence in the Arsenal team.

The Gunners face Palace in their next game and the Eagles will play the league leaders days after their manager was sacked.

Everton defeated Arsenal after changing managers earlier in the season to show that the new manager bounce is real.

Palace could also do that and Morrison believes it could be a problem for Arsenal if Saliba misses the game.

He told Premier League Productions:

“That’s what I was going to say. You always have that new manager bounce and you will always have the speculation, should you have signed Wilfried Zaha? He always turns it on against Arsenal. You might be struggling because you might not have Saliba. If he doesn’t play on Sunday it’s a huge blow.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Palace is a must for us because we no longer have any other competition to play for apart from the Premier League.

The influence of Saliba in our success this season cannot be overstated; the defender needs to play if he is fit.

However, instead of aggravating the problem, we probably should allow him to rest and sit out the fixture.

There are other important games we will need him and Rob Holding could step up tomorrow.

