Clinton Morrison praised VAR for disallowed Arsenal goal

Leandro Trossard was denied a goal against Leicester City yesterday because Ben White was adjudged to have fouled Danny Ward in the build-up.

The Belgian had already celebrated the goal prior to a VAR check spotted the foul before it was scored and chalked it off.

Just like any VAR decision, not every fan agreed, but after watching the clip again, Morrison reckons the technology got this one spot-on.

He tells Sky Sports:

“Credit VAR. They take a lot of stick, but I’m going to say well done VAR. I thought it was a goal in real time but then slowing it down and slowing it down, Ben White is grabbing Ward arm.

“You can see it. It’s only the slightest thing, but you can see he’s got his arm locked in there. So, credit VAR, I think they get than one right, even though Mikel Arteta’s reaction suggests he doesn’t agree,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We understandably do not agree with that decision as Arsenal fans and looking at the video evidence again does not eliminate the doubts.

The Foxes were a difficult club to play against and we should be happy to have won that game eventually.

There are more challenging matches ahead and VAR could also play a significant role, so we must begin to score more.

The technology has been one of the most controversial additions to the English game, but it affects everyone, so we cannot use it as an excuse.

WATCH – Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s “complete domination” of Leicester, and Trossard’s and Martinelli’s contribution.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids