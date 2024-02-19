Cloe Lacasse deserves the highest praise for her performance against Man United Women

On Saturday afternoon, Arsenal women defeated Manchester United women 3-1. The Gunners won the game in the first half, scoring three goals in front of a record 60,160 fans at the Emirates Stadium.

Much has been said about that game. But do you know who won Player of the Match? All in all, who was your POTM? Beth Mead received the Sky Sports Player of the Month award. The Arsenal Women’s Supporters Club awarded Lotte Wubben Moy.

I’m not challenging Mead and Lotte’s selection of a POTM award, but don’t you believe Cloe Lacasse was overly influential to receive it? In fact on WhoScored, Laxcasse was by far the highest rated in this match.

The Canadian had a brace midweek and scored against United on Saturday afternoon. She shined against Manchester United, leaving many wondering why she hasn’t started every game.

Her stats from that game were as follows:

51 touches

18/25 passes completed

4/7 in the final third

7 times possession won

5/5 tackles won

3/4 dribbles completed

3 clearances

2/4 aerial duels won

1 chance created

1 goal

It’s about time the Arsenal women’s technical bench stopped ignoring Lacasse. The majority of Gooners believe she is an excellent player.

After it was confirmed she was going to be a Gunner, many were confident she would have an excellent impact on Eidevall’s project after reviewing her stats for Benfica the previous season. She was named Liga BPI’s Best Player after scoring 21 goals and assisting 13 times during the 2022–23 season.

She may not have been selected as POTM, but she was for some of us. If it wasn’t for the Concacaf Gold Cup, she surely wouldn’t be on the bench from now on, would she?

Michelle Maxwell

