Cloe Lacasse loves being with the Arsenal Women – “I’m getting more confident”

Cloe Lacasse was one of the remarkable arrivals in our Arsenalr Women’s camp in the summer. Her fantastic statistics at Benfica last season, where she scored 22 goals in 15 league games, most likely convinced Jonas Eidevall that she would be an ideal addition to his assault force.

Just months after joining us, the Canadian has had a lot to say to Arsenal.com about joining the Gunner family. She’s impressed by how vibrant our women’s team is, noting that everyone is a leader and the variety of individuals she’s met.

She also mentioned how simple it was to get to know her teammates, as well as how simple it was for her to adjust to the fresh start at Arsenal: “I’m all settled into life in England now, living in a nice neighborhood not far from London Colney. On the training ground, it was easy to settle in because everyone came back from the World Cup in stages, so it gave me the opportunity to get to know my teammates on an individual level. Then it was so nice to have the whole team together for the first time at adidas HQ to fully get going.

“I think everyone here is a leader in their own right, but there are obviously a few big characters. Beth definitely likes to crack a few jokes—some might say too many! As you guys say, she brings the banter. Katie’s always loud, which comes as no surprise, but everyone’s been really sweet. It’s so nice to get to know their individual personalities on the pitch as well.”

She also mentions that being at Arsenal gives her the confidence to grow; it has increased her self-esteem, and she is now courageous as she’s learning much and getting better: “Now being here at Arsenal, I’m getting more confident, and when I join up with my national team, that confidence is conveyed on the pitch. The last window went really well, and we qualified for the Olympics, and on an individual level, the coaching staff has put a lot more faith in me and my game, knowing that I can start and make a difference.”

She has already scored one goal for us. On Match Day 2, she scored in our 2-2 tie with Manchester United. She had this to say about scoring her first of many goals for us: “The first couple of days after scoring my first goal for the club, I was flying a little bit high! Your adrenaline really gets going after a moment like that.

“Just before I ran on, I remember being told “4-3-3”, which threw me because I was originally coming on as a wingback! So we changed the formation at the last minute, and I was like, “Okay, 4-3-3, let’s go. We need a goal.” As an attacker, you have tunnel vision in those moments, and all you see is that net. I spotted a little window of opportunity, struck the ball, and it felt good coming off my foot, for sure.”

Notably, she’s already smitten with us Gooners and appreciates what those of us who attend their games do to push the team: “The supporters here have been fantastic. As soon as you come out on the pitch, you hear these chants, and some of them are quite catchy and fun.

“You almost want to dance and sing along with them, but then you have to remember there’s a game to play. I’ve already seen how incredible our fans are, home or away—they come out and support us no matter what. We can’t wait to see them again on Sunday.”

Jonas Eidevall should make better use of her and I’m sure after watching her score I’m sure he will be thinking of playing her more. I’d like to see her on the right wing. She could be the spark we’re looking for.