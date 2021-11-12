Club agrees on a deal to sign a replacement for Arsenal target

Arsenal remains keen on a move for Dusan Vlahovic and a new report is claiming Fiorentina has reached an agreement to sign Borja Mayoral as his replacement.

Todofichajes maintains Vlahovic will leave for a top European club soon and he has to be replaced.

This development means Arsenal can now push to sign the striker, but competition from Juventus is serious, and reports via Football Italia claims he wouldn’t speak to the Gunners about a potential move.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic could become one of Europe’s best strikers and Arsenal would be smart to add him to their squad.

The striker’s form in Serie A, which has some of the strongest defence-minded clubs in Europe, means he can thrive in England.

It would be hard to convince him to join Arsenal now, but if the Gunners finish this season inside the top four and end it with a trophy, they would become a more attractive suitor.

On current form, the Gunners can easily achieve that before this campaign finishes.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leaving the Emirates when this campaign finishes, Vlahovic might not be the only striker that moves to the Emirates this summer.

It would be interesting to see how much Arteta would be given to spend on attacking reinforcements.